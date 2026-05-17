San Luis Obispo County deals on dining, lodging, happy hours

May 17, 2026

Find great local sales and deals on dining, happy hours, lodging, golf and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano

A great way to start your Sunday – brunch at Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano! Spice up your morning with a delicious, hearty brunch, available from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m for $35.

The extensive buffet includes all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast entrees and desserts, plus two glasses of champagne, mimosas or non alcoholic drinks. Or, if you want to skip the buffet, you can order your favorite items from their breakfast menu or regular.

And all of our customers will enjoy fresh chips and two kinds of salsa, plus our house made tortillas and agave butter, available every Sunday.

SeaVenture Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Pismo staycation for locals

When the summer days are blazing, cool off together and soak up the fresh ocean air of Pismo Beach. Grab your favorite person and head to SeaVenture!

San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County Residents enjoy this exclusive offer: 15% off any room and $50 dining credit on Sunday through Thursday stays. Locals must present a valid photo ID with an address within San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Blackout dates apply. Not available on holidays.

Treat yourself to:

Beachfront stays with private hot tubs

Fresh coastal cuisine with panoramic views at SeaVenture Restaurant

Easy access to the Pismo Pier and endless walks on the beach

Scenic wine country is just down the road

Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Military and first responder discount

Receive a 15% discount off our best available room rate when you show proof of military service or if you are employed with law enforcement, fire or emergency medical. Thank you for your service! Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Twilight special golf rate

Tee off at twilight with this limited time offer! Every day after 12 p.m., play a round of golf for just $59 for non-members and $49 for members.

Golf special

Stands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call Hunter Ranch and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in Avila Beach

Rise and shine

Mornings just got better! The rise and shine package is like a mini personal retreat for two. It includes everything you and your loved one need to start your day with peace, breath, and mindfulness.

This package is designed for two people and includes:

Your choice of a one-bedroom suite or specialty suite (two-night minimum)

Two breakfast or lunch entrees

Hillside hot tub for two

Two passes to a yoga class in the sycamore yoga dome

For more information call (805) 595-7302

Sycamore loves locals

For San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County Locals: Receive 30% off one-bedroom suites, and also receive a $20 resort credit per night!

Minimum two-night stay required for reservations that include Saturday night.

Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano and Pismo Beach

Brighten up your day with a visit to one of the most unique dining experiences on the Central Coast – the Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano. Enjoy the train ride with flavors from their oakpit BBQ, burgers, pasta, seafood, salads and even Greek and Mexican specialties.

Happy hour specials

Enjoy their enticing happy hour drink and food specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Domestic beer $3

Imports and micro-brews $6

House wine $6

Well drinks $7

Large beef or chicken taco $4

Cheese quesadilla, fish taco, chips with guacamole, hummus with pita zucchini stix $5.

Rock and Roll Diners are located at 1300 Railroad Street in Oceano and at the Pismo Coast Village RV Resort at 165 Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information. Spencer’s Fresh Markets Make a feast with Bone-In Center Cut Pork Chops at $3.99 a pound, Sweet White Corn at 99 cents each, and Bing Cherries at $1.99 a pound. Click here for additional weekly specials.

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