Front Page  »  

SLO County supervisor candidates trade barbs as campaigns heat up

February 19, 2020

By CCT STAFF

District 3

A determined candidate looking to become San Luis Obispo County’s next District 3 supervisor is raising behavioral concerns about her opponent in the hotly contested primary race.

Successful business owner Stacy Korsgaden rattled incumbent Supervisor Adam Hill’s campaign by resurrecting comments former students posted on PolyRatings, a site where students critique teachers. Titled “Accusations against creepy Adam Hill have piled up,” the mailer includes charges from prior students that Hill attempted to coerce them into sleeping with him.

This followed up on a flier that accused Hill of bullying and threatening critics and opponents.

Hill’s camp has denied any wrongdoing, and fired back criticizing Korsgaden’s campaign for running ads that include anonymous allegations from more than 10 years ago.

“No matter how foul and low their campaign goes, we will not go there,” Hill says in a Facebook ad. “Facts matter. The truth matters. That’s what guides me and those who work for me.”

District 3, which includes Grover Beach, Pismo Beach and portions of San Luis Obispo and rural Arroyo Grande, has 3,923 more Democrats than Republicans. Hill is a Democrat and Korsgaden is a Republican.

District 5

District 5 incumbent Supervisor Debbie Arnold has taken aim at her opponent Ellen Beraud for accepting money from people involved in illegal marijuana industry activities.

In addition, a group of veterans formed a political action committee to oppose Beraud because of her 2008 city council vote against the Faces of Freedom Veteran’s Memorial in Atascadero. The group has raised approximately $50,000 it is spending on radio ads and mailers opposing Beraud.

Following several critical mailers, Beraud’s campaign shot back with a somewhat misleading text message from “Debbie with Ellen Beraud for county supervisor.” The text paints Beraud as politically aligned with Supervisor John Peschong, and a supporter of local farmers and veterans.

“As a small business owner herself, she is the only candidate fighting for small family farmers and local businesses,” the text says. “Will you help bring back common sense by voting for Ellen Beraud?”

District 5, which includes Atascadero, Creston, Pozo, Santa Margarita and portions of Templeton and San Luis Obispo, has 1,076 more Republicans than Democrats. Arnold is a Republican, and Beraud is a Democrat and member of the SLO County Progressives.

District 1

District 1, which runs inland from the Monterey County line to Templeton, has 5,234 more Republicans than Democrats, giving conservative Supervisor John Peschong an edge over his challenger Stephanie Shakofsky, a Democrat.

John Peschong and Stephanie Shakofsky

In hundreds of radio ads that started in late 2019, Peschong labels Shakofsky as a new-to-the-county “San Francisco liberal” who is “attempting a left-wing takeover” of the SLO County Board of Supervisors. Peschong also slams Shakofsky for her support of privatizing the Paso Robles groundwater basin, which was rejected in 2016 by almost 80 percent of voters.

Shakofsky fired back, accusing Peschong of making backroom deals and for supporting several cannabis cultivation businesses.

The winners of the three open supervisor seats will be determined during the March 3 primary election.


Loading...
Related:


7
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
obispan

The most offensive ad I heard is Beraud saying “she has a vision for well-paying jobs people love doing with housing they can afford, and ending” homelessness. Pleased do tell so we can nominate you for next’s years Nobel Peace Prize. All she will do is create a board majority that will increase the cost of market rate housing and spend more to attract more homeless to our vacation paradise (all homeless advocates say the vast majority of the homeless are local whereas police officers and those of us who were born and raised here will tell you the opposite). It offends my intelligence for her to say she has a solution. This is about nothing more than the SLO Progressives and control of the board and they will not care a whit if SLO becomes San Francisco and the Bob Jones Trail becomes the Joe Rodota Trail. Google it, is a 8.5 mile trail in Sonoma County that was completely taken over by the homeless and is completely unusable for pedestrians and bicyclists, the Bob Jones Trail is becoming the same. The homeless advocates say, and this is word-for-word from Becky Jorgeson on Congalton’s show, “if people don’t like what they see they can hike and bike elsewhere, there are lots of trails”.


Vote Up3Vote Down 
02/19/2020 6:26 pm
oldtimer

Oh boy, your recreational pleasure path nature walk has been inundated with the mentally ill and less well off? So if you see it, it bothers you, but If you dont, who cares? Every local gov entity running for office cares about homeless families and people and human welfare, just not you apparently. You see a problem with no empathy i feel, and provide no solution either, you, a voter. Public space is for the public, and if they can’t maintain their society; your homeless and nature zen trail, let them eat cake. Your comments come across very insensative and emotional. And the Bob Jones trail sits next to a Buddhist Monastery and had been gentrified long ago and is on top of a Chumash Burial site and a whale feeding ground, any irony? And all you see are homeless? ? Yes, people living outside without safety is shocking.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
02/19/2020 9:04 pm
Snoid

I believe this pretty much sums up HIll. Although his admitted depression may add to his behavior it runs deeper than just that.

Psychopaths, in general, have a hard time forming real emotional attachments with others. Instead, they form artificial, shallow relationships designed to be manipulated in a way that most benefits the psychopath. People are seen as pawns to be used to forward the psychopath’s goals. Psychopaths rarely feel guilt regarding any of their behaviors, no matter how much they hurt others.

But psychopaths can often be seen by others as being charming and trustworthy, holding steady, normal jobs. Some even have families and seemingly-loving relationships with a partner. While they tend to be well-educated, they may also have learned a great deal on their own.

When a psychopath engages in criminal behavior, they tend to do so in a way that minimizes risk to themselves. They will carefully plan criminal activity to ensure they don’t get caught, having contingency plans in place for every possibility.Common signs of psychopathy

socially irresponsible behavior.

disregarding or violating the rights of others.

inability to distinguish between right and wrong.

difficulty with showing remorse or empathy.

tendency to lie often.

manipulating and hurting others.

Sound about right?


Vote Up6Vote Down 
02/19/2020 4:07 pm
mercut1469

Unfortunately, just as in the case of Donald Trump, Mr. Hill will most likely be reelected. People don’t seem to care that these candidates are scumbags, they just know that they are part of their tribe.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
02/19/2020 3:37 pm
HarryMalone

Thanks Calcoast News for turning non partisan political offices into a Democrat vs Republican slug fest.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
02/19/2020 2:47 pm
Cindy

The only way the public knows about bad behavior is to have the media or opponents point it out. Adam Hill or his ex sent sexually disgusting emails to a member of the media to control the press. The sexual harassment allegations at Cal Poly show the same type of behavior. The public has a right to know before going to the polls.


Vote Up32Vote Down 
02/19/2020 2:09 pm
JThomas

I’ve had enough of Hill, Stacy gets my vote!


Vote Up20Vote Down 
02/19/2020 2:11 pm
﻿