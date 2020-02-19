Dog found with mouth and eyes taped shut in rural Paso Robles

February 19, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County investigators are trying to determine who taped shut the eyes and mouth of a black Labrador retriever that was found in rural Paso Robles Monday night. [KSBY]

At about 9 p.m., local resident Lynda Shoemaker was taking her dog for a walk when she discovered the Labrador retriever had wandered into her yard on or near Loma Lane. The Labrador retriever had its mouth and eyes shut with duct tape, to which there was a dead bird attached, Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker’s partner called the SLO County Sheriff’s Office, while she attended to the dog. Shoemaker cut the duct tape off the mouth and then removed the dead bird from the dog.

The Labrador retriever appeared to be calm and okay after she removed the tape and bird, Shoemaker said. Nonetheless, the North County resident said the incident made her sick and she had never before seen anything like it.

SLO County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services personnel arrived at the scene. Responders took the dog to the Atascadero Pet Hospital for treatment.

Deputies and Animal Services personnel are conducting an investigation. It is unclear if investigators have identified a suspect.

District Attorney Dan Dow said the case could result in a misdemeanor or felony animal cruelty charge.

