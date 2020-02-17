Three injured in all terrain vehicle crash near Ragged Point
February 17, 2020
By CCT STAFF
Three people suffered injuries when an all-terrain vehicle crashed on Highway 1 near Ragged Point on Sunday evening.
At about 9:30 p.m., Zackary Boswell, 42, of Cambria was driving a Polaris Ranger 700 on Highway 1 south of Ragged Point when he drove off the road and down a 30 foot embankment, ejecting all five occupants. Three people were in the front of the vehicle and two were sitting in the bed, none were wearing seat belts.
Boswell and a 33-year-old male suffered major injuries. A 36-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries.
Officers charged Boswell with felony DUI causing injuries at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries.
