Woman allegedly embezzled $5 million from South County ag companies

February 11, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A local bookkeeper is facing numerous charges for allegedly embezzling a total of more than $5 million from a pair of South County agricultural companies.

Ginger Lee Mankins, 55, allegedly stole the money from Rick Machado Livestock and B&D Farms, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. Mankins was arrested last Thursday in Arroyo Grande.

From May 2007 through Feb. 2018, Mankins pilfered funds from Rick Machado Livestock, according to a criminal complaint. The theft was not discovered until March 2018.

The bookkeeper also allegedly embezzled funds from B&D Farms from Aug. 2012 through Dec. 2019.

Rick Machado Livestock is a livestock auctioneer company operated by Rick and Jill Machado. B&D Farms, operated by Gary McKinsey, grows and sells produce.

Prosecutors have charged Mankins with 15 counts of grand theft by embezzlement. Investigators say Mankins used her position to conceal the theft.

Mankins has already pleaded not guilty to the charges. She is scheduled back in court on Friday.

Mankins is currently in custody in the SLO County Jail with her bail set at $330,000.

The District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations conducted the embezzlement probe with assistance from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Loading...