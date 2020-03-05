California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares Coronavirus state of emergency

By CCT STAFF

Following the announcement of the first death in California as a result of the Coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Health officials announced the death of a Coronavirus patient in Placer County. The patient was an elderly person with underlying health conditions, Placer County officials said.

As of Wednesday, California has 53 confirmed Coronavirus cases. Of the 53 cases, 24 are related to federal repatriation flights. Among the other 29 cases, 12 are travel related, while 10 are from person-to-person transmission; four are from community transmission and three remain under investigation.

Globally, the total number of Coronavirus cases has risen to 95,000. The worldwide death toll now exceeds 3,300.

The majority of cases and deaths remain in China, where the outbreak of the virus occurred.

Italy now has nearly 150 Coronavirus deaths, followed by Iran with more than 100 deaths.

South Korea is the country outside of China with the most cases — approximately 6,000. There have only been 37 deaths, though, in South Korea.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is now calling on countries worldwide to “pull out all the stops” to halt the spread of the virus.

“This is not a drill. This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

