Front Page  »  

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares Coronavirus state of emergency

March 5, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom

By CCT STAFF

Following the announcement of the first death in California as a result of the Coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Health officials announced the death of a Coronavirus patient in Placer County. The patient was an elderly person with underlying health conditions, Placer County officials said.

As of Wednesday, California has 53 confirmed Coronavirus cases. Of the 53 cases, 24 are related to federal repatriation flights. Among the other 29 cases, 12 are travel related, while 10 are from person-to-person transmission; four are from community transmission and three remain under investigation.

Globally, the total number of Coronavirus cases has risen to 95,000. The worldwide death toll now exceeds 3,300.

The majority of cases and deaths remain in China, where the outbreak of the virus occurred.

Italy now has nearly 150 Coronavirus deaths, followed by Iran with more than 100 deaths.

South Korea is the country outside of China with the most cases — approximately 6,000. There have only been 37 deaths, though, in South Korea.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is now calling on countries worldwide to “pull out all the stops” to halt the spread of the virus.

“This is not a drill. This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
NorthCountyLady

San Luis Obispo County has over 5000 inmates and patients incarcerated at CMC and ASH. ASH has between 2000 and 2500 employees, most of them healthcare workers who are level of care staff who are in constant contact with the approximately 1200 violent, mentally ill, felons. CMC has approximately 2000 employees who secure approx. 4000 prisoners. What will the State of California do to plan, protect, and provide adequate safety and medical care for it’s employees when/if the COVID 19 hits these institutions. This would be Princess Cruise Disaster X 1000.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
03/05/2020 9:13 pm
Shocked in MB

When is everyone going to get a life? The press could make an epidemic out of anything. Everyone is in such a state of paranoia now that a runny nose during allergy season will result in isolation on an island such as they did with leprosy.


I remember when COPS first came on TV, people started thinking that crimes were taking place nightly on their own street.It’s just sensational info overload!!


Vote Up2Vote Down 
03/05/2020 5:47 pm
Snoid

I must say in light of the homeless dying on the sidewalks, the meth and pain killer addiction problem and one death from CV makes a state of emergency? Well…ok then.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
03/05/2020 5:00 pm
shishkabob141

WASH YOUR HANDS


Vote Up8Vote Down 
03/05/2020 4:21 pm
panflash

“This is not a drill. This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.”


What a joke. Tedros is incompetent and the WHO has dangerously bungled the Corona virus issue:


https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/chinese-officials-note-serious-problems-in-coronavirus-response-the-world-health-organization-keeps-praising-them/2020/02/08/b663dd7c-4834-11ea-91ab-ce439aa5c7c1_story.html


https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-world-health-organization-draws-flak-for-coronavirus-response-11581525207


According to leading American health officials, WHO collaborated with China to keep the virus under wraps, until “the horse was so far out of the barn” that there was no way to keep it quiet any more. By then, the damage had already been done and the virus was out of control.


Yeah, great- NOW the WHO is “… calling on countries worldwide to “pull out all the stops” to halt the spread of the virus.” Too bad they didn’t feel that way in late 2019 when they first knew about this.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
03/05/2020 4:08 pm
﻿