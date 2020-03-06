Front Page  »  

Former state assemblyman Katcho Achadjian dead at 68

March 5, 2020

Katcho Achadjian

By KAREN VELIE

Katcho Achadjian, best known for serving three terms on the California State Assembly, has died. He was 68 years old.

Achadjian, who was suffering from health issues, died on March 5.

Passionate about San Luis Obispo County, Achadjian was a man known for getting things done. Achadjian was a proud man and rightfully so, considering his life’s accomplishments.

Born in Lebanon to Armenian parents, Achadjian immigrated to the United States in 1971 and became a U.S. citizen in 1982.

After his graduation from Cal Poly, Achadjian opened several businesses in the South County.

In 1998, voters elected Achadjian to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, where he served until his election to the Assembly in 2010.

He is survived by his wife Araxie Achadjian, and children Nyri Achadjian and Hratch Achadjian.


aye-caramba

This is sad . Katcho was a great man .


03/05/2020 7:34 pm
LameCommenter

We are sorry to see you go, Hai-rig Achadjian. You gave so much to your adopted land and it’s people and particularly to our county. Shanor=ha golem (thank you) for your dedication and service. You once kindly laughed when I tried my errant, limited Armenian on you.


03/05/2020 7:34 pm
ratherbefishing

Very sad news. He was a good man, and trustworthy public servant. Condolences to his family


03/05/2020 7:11 pm
MBvoter

This is sad news Katcho was a wonderful, kind man. I had the good fortune of getting to know him and his wife some 20 years ago. No matter where I would see him in SLO Co. he always had a smile and kind words to share. Thank you for your service to our County & State. Condolences to the family


03/05/2020 6:53 pm
Jake

Rest In Peace. I had the pleasure of meeting Katcho and really liked him. Very genuine and caring man. Condolences to his family.


03/05/2020 6:27 pm
﻿