Coronavirus cases reach 60 in California, none on the Central Coast

March 6, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The number of Coronavirus cases in California has reached at least 60, with one confirmed death. While at least 12 counties have documented cases, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties have no confirmed cases of the virus at this time.

Santa Clara County, with 20 confirmed cases, may have the state’s second virus-related death, and is waiting for test results. Health officials there are urging county residents to postpone or cancel large gatherings, and for businesses to have employees work from their homes when possible.

In Los Angeles County, with 11 confirmed cases, health officials are encouraging people to “to engage in their regular activities and practice good public health hygiene,” according to the LA County Department of Public Health.

On the Central Coast, “out of an abundance of caution,” healthcare providers have tested multiple people who have shown symptoms of the virus, with all tests producing negative results.

Worldwide, the number of Coronavirus cases has topped 100,000, with more 3,400 dead.

