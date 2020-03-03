Pedestrian seriously injured in crash in Santa Maria
March 3, 2020
By CCT STAFF
A pedestrian is in the hospital after they were struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Santa Maria on Monday evening.
Shortly after 7 p.m., the vehicle hit the pedestrian near the corner of North Broadway and Orchard Street. A Cal Star helicopter airlifted the victim to a local hospital.
Santa Maria police are investigating the crash. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear, though city fire officials described them as serious.
