Police want the public to stop reporting people for walking outside

March 21, 2020

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking the public to stop reporting people for being outside their homes.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all California residents to shelter at home in response to the coronavirus. The order took place immediately, and many were unsure what the rules were.

Since then, concerned citizens have bombarded Santa Maria call centers with reports people are violating the shelter at home order.

The police department wants the public to know that everyone is permitted to leave there home for essential activities.

“Our hope is that our community members responsibly follow the statewide directive, however, the Santa Maria Police Department will not be ordering residents out of parks or off of public walkways,” said Lt. Mark Streker in a press release.

