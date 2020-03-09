Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo girl escapes suspected kidnapper

March 9, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 28-year-old resident on Monday for allegedly attempting to kidnap an 8-year-old girl near Meadow Park.

Shortly before 4 p.m., while the girl was walking home from the park, David Castellon firmly grabbed the child’s arm, according to police. The girl was able to escape the man’s grip and run home to her parents.

After the child provided a description of the suspect, officers spotted Castellon in the area.

When officers attempted to contact Castellon, he ran. After a short foot
pursuit, officers apprehended the suspect.

During an interview with the suspect, investigators obtained statements linking Castellon to the alleged crime. Officers booked the alleged kidnapper into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
JThomas

I just saw on the Sheriffs website that he’s no longer in custody. On the way to Mexico?


Vote Up10Vote Down 
03/09/2020 4:50 pm
JThomas

$50,000 bail? Surely its a typo…. are you sure it isn’t $500,000?


Vote Up5Vote Down 
03/09/2020 4:48 pm
Stunned

I’m SO glad that little girl reacted quickly and ran off. Shame on this horrible speck of sludge for attempting to harm her.


Vote Up11Vote Down 
03/09/2020 4:28 pm
﻿