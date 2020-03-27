Santa Barbara man accused of sexually assaulting teens

March 26, 2020

Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested a 49-year-old Santa Barbara man who allegedly lured juveniles into his home, provided them with alcohol and marijuana and sexually assaulted them.

The assaults occurred in late 2019, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies learned of the assaults on Feb. 3.

Investigators say Louie “Vincent” Peteque Jr. befriended high school-aged juveniles and invited them to his home in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara, where he provided them alcohol and marijuana. On at least two occasions, the juvenile victims became intoxicated, and Peteque sexually assaulted them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Peteque on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sexual battery and willful cruelty to a child. Peteque was booked in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, where he is being held with his bail set at $50,000.

Investigators have identified two victims but suspect Peteque victimized additional juveniles. The sheriff’s office is asking help from the public in identifying additional victims and witnesses.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact Detective Nunez at (805) 681-4150 or aan4208@sbsheriff.org.

