SLO County orders establishments to temporarily stop serving alcohol

March 16, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County issued an executive order today asking bars, restaurants and wineries to stop serving alcohol during the upcoming Saint Patrick’s Day holiday, specifically from 5 p.m. on March 16 through 12:01 p.m.on March 18, to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“We need to take immediate action to slow the spread of the virus over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, and to limit large gatherings in public serving spaces,” said SLO County Administrator Wade Horton.

On Sunday, a third San Luis Obispo County resident tested positive for the coronavirus, a public defender who lives in Nipomo. Currently, multiple local attorneys and members of the legal community are in self quarantine.

As of March 14, there are a total of 335 positive cases and six deaths in California. This total does not include passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked in Oakland.

Ages of all confirmed positive cases in California:

Age 0-17: 6 cases
Age 18-64: 210 cases
Age 65+: 116 cases
Unknown: 3 cases

In San Luis Obispo County, three residents have tested positive for the virus: a North County resident who is over 65 years of age, and a Nipomo husband and wife who are both under 60 years of age.


Mark

Oops I misunderstood the time range. I think they have it covered.


03/16/2020 6:51 pm
Mark

There is a huge flaw in this plan. The biggest crowds on St Patricks Day begin at 6am. It’s a sh*t show in the morning. Literally thousands kids wasted on Higuera.


03/16/2020 6:44 pm
ShootTheMessenger

I believe….

Wade Horton is not an elected official

Wade Horton cannot issue ‘executive’ orders

Wade Horton doesn’t realize that on sale liquor licenses are controlled by the State not the County

If a business violates this so called executive order what is Wade Horton going to do about it

If Wade Horton has this much power than he can executive order that all grocery stores cease business

I know Wade Horton means well but this is still the USA we can’t let none elected officials dictate orders…

We have enough elected officials controlling every aspect of our lives as it is.


03/16/2020 5:34 pm
kayaknut

So they are being asked to stop serving alcohol but they can stay open? not sure I understand the no alcohol part, are they thinking if places don’t serve alcohol less people will eat out?


03/16/2020 5:33 pm
