SLO man killed in crash with big rig near Cholame Y

March 16, 2020

By CCT STAFF

An elderly San Luis Obispo man died in a crash with a big rig truck on Highway 46 near the Cholame Y Sunday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., an 84-year-old SLO resident was driving a Chino motorcoach westbound on Highway 46 downhill from Antelope Road about two miles east of the Cholame Y. At the same time, a Salinas man was headed eastbound in a Freightliner truck towing a trailer loaded with non-perishable goods, according to the CHP.

The conditions were cold and rainy.

For an unknown reason, the 84-year-old driver drifted across a double-yellow line and into the path of the oncoming big rig. The driver of the big rig, 60-year-old Jesus Duarte Lopez, unsuccessfully tried to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

The left headlight of the motorcoach collided with the left headlight of the semi truck, causing the Freightliner to roll off the highway. The semi truck landed on its roof. The motorcoach then rolled to a stop on the north shoulder of the highway.

First responders pronounced the 84-year-old San Luis Obispo man dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Responders transported Duarte Lopez, who was suffering from major injuries, to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs factored into the collision.

