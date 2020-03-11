SLO police arrest two people for drugs and credit card fraud

By CCT STAFF

Police officers caught a man and woman from Fresno inside a San Luis Obispo hotel Tuesday evening with heroin, methamphetamine and dozens of fraudulently manufactured credit cards, according to police.

At about 7 p.m., the management at a hotel in the 200 block of Monterey Street informed police that a stolen credit card was used to pay for two rooms. Hotel management asked police for assistance with investigating the stolen credit cards and removing the suspects from the property.

Officers arrived and contacted the suspects in their rooms. A search of the rooms netted several ounces of methamphetamine and heroin packaged for sales, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Investigators also found dozens of fraudulently manufactured credit cards that were embossed with stolen credit card information. Officers also found an embossing machine.

Officers arrested Millie Popovic, 60, on felony charges of burglary, theft by credit card, manufacturing fraudulent credit cards, possession of credit card manufacturing equipment and possession of narcotics for sale. Millie Popovic also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.

Police arrested Kenneth Popovic, 36, on felony charges of possession of narcotics for sale, manufacturing fraudulent credit cards and possession of credit card manufacturing equipment. Officers also charged Kenneth Popovic with a pair of misdemeanors: possession of narcotic paraphernalia and possession of a switchblade knife.

Both Millie and Kenneth Popovic are currently in San Luis Obispo County Jail with their bail set at $50,000 each.

