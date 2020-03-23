Front Page  »  

SLO Police asking the public to help identify suspected thief

March 22, 2020

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man they suspect of stealing several hundred dollars worth of items from a business on the 2000 block of Santa Barbara Avenue.

Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Officer Daniel Bravo at (805) 594-8081.


