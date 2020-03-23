Two SLO County high schools students infected with the coronavirus

March 22, 2020

Two of the latest San Luis Obispo County individuals inflicted with the Coronavirus are local high school students.

Both students attend Arroyo Grande High School, one is a sophomore and the other is a senior. The 10th grader was likely contagious on March 13, the last day of school prior to the temporary closure.

As of Sunday afternoon, 27 county residents have tested positive for the virus. Two are in the hospital, one in the intensive care unit. Two people have recovered and 23 of the infected individuals are recovering at home.

Cases by county region:

Eight in the North County

12 in the South County

Six on the coast

One in the San Luis Obispo area

Both crime rates and calls to fire departments have fallen statewide, while domestic abuse calls have increased.

Increases in the number of cases in California have been rapid, as of Sunday afternoon, there have been 1,555 positive cases and 29 deaths.

Currently, more than 32,783 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 416 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected by the virus worldwide continues to jump: 337,553 cases with more than 14,654 dead.

