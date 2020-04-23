Another California Men’s Colony inmate infected with coronavirus

April 23, 2020

A second California Men’s Colony inmate has contracted coronavirus, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Earlier this month, an inmate who fell ill tested positive for the virus. Now, there is a second confirmed case at the Men’s Colony.

Health care workers have tested a total of 18 Men’s Colony inmates, according to the CDCR.

The Men’s Colony is one of two state prisons to have two coronavirus cases. Three other prisons each have one case.

California State Prison, Los Angeles County (LAC) or the California Institute for Men (CIM) in San Bernardino County each have one confirmed case of the virus. There are 72 cases at LAC and 69 at CIM.

In San Luis Obispo County, there were eight new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, a large increase from previous days. There are now a total of 142 coronavirus cases in the county. Thus far, 1118 individuals have recovered and one has died.

