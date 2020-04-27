Atascadero Fatte’s Pizza owner allegedly robs Paso Robles pizza parlor at gunpoint

April 27, 2020

The owner of Fatte’s Pizza in Atascadero allegedly robbed Fatte’s Pizza in Paso Robles at gunpoint Sunday night and was then caught outside In-N-Out with drugs and other contraband.

Fatte’s Pizza franchises are independently owned and operated businesses.

At approximately 10:17 p.m., two employees were closing the Paso Robles Fatte’s when a masked gunman entered the business. The man, later identified as Darryl Allan, approached the counter and displayed a silver pistol with an attached suppressor wrapped in black tape, according to police.

The gunman demanded the cash registers be emptied. After clearing the registers, the robber forced the two employees to turn off all the lights in the shop.

He then demanded the employees head to the back of the store and tossed two glow sticks, which he said the workers could use for light. The employees fled out a back door and saw a white Toyota Tundra speeding away from the pizza shop, heading westbound on Niblick Road.

Police officers began checking the area. A SLO County Sheriff’s deputy then found a truck matching the description of the vehicle that was pulling into In-N-Out in Atascadero.

Authorities stopped the truck and found Allan inside the vehicle, police said. Officers found Allan with a pocket full of .22 ammunition.

Inside the truck, officers located a loaded silver .22 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number, a black-taped suppressor, glow sticks and a large amount of cash. Officers also found drugs, drug paraphernalia, metal knuckles and several keys to off-road vehicles.

Officers arrested Allan on charges of robbery, kidnapping, carrying a loaded gun with intent to commit a felony, carrying a loaded gun inside a vehicle, possession of a silencer, removing the serial number from a firearm, carrying a firearm while masked to hide identity, possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of metal knuckles. Officers booked Allan into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he remains in custody with his bail set at $100,000.

Police say they are searching for the owners of the keys to the off-road vehicles.

