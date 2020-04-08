California nearing 18,000 coronavirus cases, while SLO County slows

April 7, 2020

Almost 18,000 California residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and 447 have died as of Tuesday night. But there is hopeful news, the number of new cases in San Luis Obispo County continues to slow.

During the past seven days, SLO County has averaged 2.7 new cases a day. A week earlier, SLO County was averaging 5.6 new cases a day.

Meanwhile, county officials are preparing for an increase in cases, which continues to be a possibility. The alternative care center at Cal Poly, for people who have been released from the hospital but who still need medical care, will be up and running on Wednesday.

Of the 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, 71 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are three people hospitalized in intensive care units, and 24 recuperating at home.

On Tuesday, the SLO County Health Department reported four new cases of the virus.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 27

Atascadero 19

Arroyo Grande — 14

San Luis Obispo — 8

Morro Bay — 6

Templeton — 6

Nipomo — 6

Other county cases — 13

Four San Luis Obispo County individuals with the Coronavirus are under 18 years of age, 39 are between the ages of 18 to 49 years of age, 27 are between the ages of 50 to 64 years of age, and 29 are 65 and above.

Increases in the number of cases in California continues to grow at a high rate. As of Tuesday evening, there have been 17,614 positive cases and 447 deaths.

Currently, more than 400,489 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 12,857 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 1,431,912 cases with 82,083 dead.

