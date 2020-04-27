Comparing coronavirus cases in Central Coast counties

April 26, 2020

Following a three day surge in confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County, during the past two days there have been only three new cases of the virus. County officials are planning a phased reopening of the economy based on the low number of coronavirus patients in local hospitals, currently three.

Neighboring counties vary significantly on the number and rates of new coronavirus cases. For example, Monterey County has only 809 confirmed cases while San Benito County has 47.

Cornovirus confirmed cases by county:

Los Angeles County has 19,528 confirmed cases, 913 deaths.

Kern County has 809 confirmed cases, four deaths.

Tulare County has 504 confirmed cases, 32 deaths.

Ventura County has 497 confirmed cases, 17 deaths.

Santa Barbara County has 471 confirmed cases, seven deaths.

Fresno County has 458 confirmed cases, seven deaths

Monterey County has 183 confirmed cases, four deaths.

San Luis Obispo County has 166 confirmed cases, one death.

Kings County has 57 confirmed cases, one death.

San Benito County has 47 confirmed cases, two deaths.

Of the 166 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, 126 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are three people in the hospital — one in intensive care, and 36 recuperating at home.

On Sunday, the SLO County Health Department reported one new cases of the virus.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 51

Atascadero 28

Arroyo Grande — 19

Nipomo — 14

San Luis Obispo — 14

Templeton — 7

San Miguel — 7

Pismo Beach — 7

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 12

The number of cases in California continues to grow. As of Sunday afternoon, there have been 43,700 positive cases and 1,720 deaths.

Currently, more than 987,322 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 55,415 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 2,995,244 cases with 207,009 dead.

