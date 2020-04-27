Front Page  »  

Former San Luis Obispo resident accuses Biden of sexual assault

April 26, 2020

Tara Reade in 1993, from Twitter

Former San Luis Obispo resident Tara Reade accused Joe Biden in March of sexual misconduct, a claim that she now describes as sexual assault, according to the Intercept.

Adding support to Reade’s allegation is a recently discovered recording of Reade’s mother Jeanette Altimus calling in to “Larry King Live” from her home in San Luis Obispo. Altimus called King in Aug. 1993, the same month Reade stopped working for then-Sen. Joe Biden.

Partial transcript of Altimus’ call to King:

King said, “San Luis Obispo, California, hello.”

Altimus said, “Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all. And the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him.”

King said, “In other words, she has a story to tell, but out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it.”

Reade contends Biden shoved his hand under her skirt and fondled her while they stood in a Senate corridor. Reade then reported the incident to her superiors, who ignored at the time, she said.

Biden denies both the allegation he inappropriately touched Reade, and that Reade made a complaint in 1993.

On April 9, Reade filed a criminal complaint against Biden.


Loading...
Related:


9
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Travis from SLO

Apparently, this particular episode of Larry King Live as been removed from google.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
04/26/2020 10:11 pm
KAG2020

The criminal part of this case is the media ignoring it.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
04/26/2020 8:57 pm
shishkabob141

Creepy Joe. How many videos have we seen women or girls recoil from his inappropriate touching? Too many.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
04/26/2020 7:52 pm
south

If Biden wanted to put an end to this he would instruct the University of Delaware to release his senate papers which they hold. He has not. In fact, the UOD has put his papers in lockdown by his request, until he is two years out of public office. The papers would show if a complaint of harassment had been filed. End of story. The simple fact that he has blocked this is an indication of guilt. His president did the same by refusing to release his transcripts from Occidental where he had enrolled under their foreign student program.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
04/26/2020 7:50 pm
hotdog

27 years ago. Sounds bogus to me. I hope someone can check up on this and lay it to rest if not a credible complaint.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
04/26/2020 6:34 pm
Kidholm

Did you feel the same way with the accusations against Kavanaugh?


Vote Up1Vote Down 
04/26/2020 7:51 pm
mazin

Should have gone to the police or public along time ago.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
04/26/2020 8:09 pm
mercut1469

Just as with Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Bill Clinton and a litany of other politicians, who cares?


Vote Up-5Vote Down 
04/26/2020 5:30 pm
Rich in MB

#MeToo

We must believe women who have the Courage to come forward.

#Irony


Vote Up8Vote Down 
04/26/2020 5:29 pm
﻿