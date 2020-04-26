Officers searching for hit-and-run driver in Los Osos

California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed into a motorcyclist in Los Osos on Saturday afternoon and then drove away.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the 57-year-old motorcyclist was headed eastbound on Turri Road near South Bay Boulevard when the Jeep pulled off the dirt shoulder of the road into his path. The motorcyclist rode into the back of the Jeep.

The motorcyclist, who suffered major injuries, was transported to a local hospital. Investigators are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

Officers are searching for a a 2005 or 2006, charcoal gray Jeep Grand Cherokee. The SUV has a damaged left rear bumper and a missing left taillight.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the accident to call the CHP office in San Luis Obispo.

