Four new cases of coronavirus in SLO County, officials seek end to shelter

April 28, 2020

San Luis Obispo County confirmed four new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, for a total of 173 cases.

Because of the county’s low coronavirus numbers, the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to send Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter asking him to relax shelter at home rules on a county by county basis. The county is slated to release its plan for a phased end to shelter at home rules on Friday.

Of the 173 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 135 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are five people in the hospital, and 32 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 57

Atascadero 29

Arroyo Grande — 19

Nipomo — 14

San Luis Obispo — 14

Templeton — 7

San Miguel — 7

Pismo Beach — 7

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 13

The number of cases in California continues to grow. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 46,163 positive cases and 1,862 deaths.

Currently, more than 1,035,765 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 59,266 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 3,138.413 cases with 217,985 dead.

