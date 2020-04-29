Gov. Gavin Newson released his four step plan to reopen the economy

April 28, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday tweeted his four stage reopening plan, with “sector-by-sector guidelines for a safe reopening.”

The state is already in stage one, staying home and flattening the curve, he tweeted. Stage one includes securing necessary medical equipment and increasing hospital capacity.

During stage two, which Newsom said is just weeks away, the state will permit low-risk workplaces and some public spaces to reopen. Retail stores can serve customers with curbside pickup, manufacturing can restart, and offices where employees cannot telecommute can resume work.

In addition, child care facilities and schools can reopen. Newsom floated the idea of having public schools open in late July or early August.

In stage three, which Newsom said is months away, the state will allow more businesses to reopen, while restricting the number of people who can gather at one time. During stage three, hair and nail salons, gyms, and movie theaters can reopen. In addition, in-person religious services and sports without live audience can resume.

Stage four will bring an end to all restrictions. Concerts and live sports events can resume, but only after “therapeutics have been developed,” Newsom said on Twitter.

“I know we’re all ready for life to go back to normal,” Newson said. “But it’s unbelievably important we re-open our economy in a scientific, thoughtful way — guided by public health.”

