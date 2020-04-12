Goleta man arrested after vicious dog attack

April 12, 2020

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Goleta man after two of his dog’s attacked and seriously injured a person.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the dog’s broke through a fence and attacked a victim on San Milano Drive. First responders transported the victim, whose name is being withheld at this time, to a local hospital.

During their investigation, deputies determined a person who resides at the home where the dogs live had secured them before deputies arrived. Neighbors then informed investigators of the dog’s alleged aggressive behaviors.

Deputies responded to the address where the dog’s broke through the fence, and found the two dogs at home, along with their owner — 24-year-old Armando Coronado.

Santa Barbara County Animal Control took Coronado’s dogs to the animal shelter.

Deputies booked Coronado into the Santa Barbara County Jail for possession of a mischievous animal that caused serious bodily injury, in lieu of $20,000 bail.

