Man accused of stabbing a stranger outside SLO liquor store

April 10, 2020

An altercation between two homeless men outside a San Luis Obispo liquor store on Thursday turned into a stabbing, resulting in one man going to the hospital and the other to jail, according to police.

At about 12:30 p.m., the two homeless men began arguing outside the SLO Beverage ’n More at 158 Higuera Street. Brian O’Neal Twyman, 49 pulled a knife and slashed Nathan Ryland, 49, in the stomach.

Twyman then fled the scene. Shortly afterwards, officers tracked Twyman down and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

An ambulance transported Ryland to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Ryland said he did not know Twyman prior to the altercation. However, the two men are known to stay in the area where the altercation occurred.

An investigating into the incident is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact the SLO Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Twyman remains in custody with his bail set at $50,000.

