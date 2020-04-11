Front Page  »  

Tribune is shameless Adam Hill cheerleader

April 10, 2020

Daniel Blackburn

OPINION by DANIEL BLACKBURN

Reading the Tribune’s editorial today, my gag reflex kicked in at the very first paragraph.

Let me say right off: That daily newspaper’s purposely and grievously negligent reporting on the latest, most serious, of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Chairman Adam Hill’s antisocial misadventures gives its editors absolutely no legitimate platform for voicing their opinion. (Fortunately, fewer and fewer people are reading that pitiful publication. CalCoastNews now attracts at least 10,000 more readers daily.)

The Tribune’s editors rail against partisan politics, all the while oozing partisanship.

Back to that first Tribune sentence mentioned earlier: “The San Luis Obispo County Republican Party is angling to get Supervisor Adam Hill kicked out of the chairman’s seat.”

Well, duh. Without knowing for sure, I’d hazard a guess that local Republicans would always be “angling” to oust Hill. Not just from his post as chairman, but from public life altogether, because he’s demonstrated over and over again that he is totally unsuited to lead normal people.

If you read only the Tribune, you’d have no real idea what happened in mid-March. You would have had to sift through that publication’s very sketchy articles on the matter just to piece some of the story together. You would not have known until today that it was Hill’s county office as well as his home that was searched by the feds. In other words, you would be seriously uninformed on the matter.

I got to wondering if my thinking about the Hill debacle being a matter of intense public interest was perhaps a little addled, or just insensitive. Was this really a private family-type issue?

So I asked a guy I thought might give me a straight answer: Ed Salzman, an adventurous and legendary capitol journalist with nearly a decade as editor of the California Journal and stints with the Boston Globe, the Oakland Tribune, the Sacramento Bee, and publisher of the Golden State Report.

I wanted to know: Are the FBI raids and subsequent suicide attempt by the chairman of a county board of supervisors a legitimate news story?

As expected, Salzman pulled no punches, and I could almost see him glaring at me: “The question you pose is a no-brainer,” he wrote in an email. “It is clearly a news story, and this guy has absolutely no right to privacy.

“This supervisor is a public figure, the chair no less. He is under FBI investigation. He tries to commit suicide. All of this is public information. He says he’s depressed. With the FBI on his ass, he should be depressed.”

Now that’s what I call editorial leadership.

Salzman said it much better, and more quickly, than my droning on ad nauseam.  So I’ll end this diatribe with a parting observation about the Tribune: A newspaper that totally lacks editorial judgment should keep its opinions to itself. To do otherwise is to insult the intelligence of its ever-shrinking circle of readers.

Daniel Blackburn is co-founder of CalCoastNews, retired, not yet entirely thoughtless.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with the Cal Coast News Top Stories Newsletter.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
south

The Tribune long ago tied itself to the tail of the local San Luis Obispo Democratic party. And to be fair, why not. Even 10 years ago, a paper that kicked against the goads of its subscribers, the residents of SLO for which it is named, will have a short life span, and SLO swings decidedly D. What the publisher and editor did not anticipate was that the aging population on which it relied would age and the young population would stop reading newsprint. So while the former editor, channeling Bill Bradlee, cavorted with the left and never saw a progressive trend she wouldn’t jump on, her audience was quickly leaving her.


Now it’s too late to change, and their appointment of Joe Tarcia, who can only be described as a progressive political operative, cements their fate. Only bankruptcy and it’s purchase by a wealthy individual who wants a toy (no private equity company would ever invest in something with such a tainted name), will keep it alive.


Frankly, it just needs to go away. Sadly, as much as I like the feel and smell of fresh newsprint, I subscribe WSJ online, get local news from Cal Coast, weather from my phone, restaurant picks from Yelp and the crossword from the internet. Drudge, Breitbart and Politico aggregate libertarian, Republican and Democrat political sides and I don’t have a birdcage or a wood-burning fireplace. There is no need for the Tribune’s reprint of wire service stories.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
04/10/2020 11:09 pm
panflash

Well, help me here, folks- I’m searching for just the right comment to make about Hill and his shameful pimp, The Tribune.


Aw, Hell, lemme just say it and get it over with: Anyone who still reads the Tribune, and especially those who still actually PAY for it in terms of subscriptions and/or paid ads, are despicable slime who should be ashamed of themselves. And the people who are involved in putting out the Tribune’s filthy propaganda should be held accountable after the smoke has cleared from this awful year of 2020.


All kidding aside, the Tribune is worse- WORSE- than the stooge media of 1930s Germany who enabled the destruction of that nation and the devastation that destroyed an entire generation of human beings.


And for Dan and Karen- you and your cohorts can go to bed at night knowing that you are the light that illuminates the Central Coast, and your persistence will never, ever be forgotten. Thank you for your efforts, and keep up the great work on behalf of decent humanity.


Vote Up23Vote Down 
04/10/2020 9:29 pm
﻿