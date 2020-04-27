Person injured in fall from cliff into Lake Nacimiento

A person suffered a traumatic injury Saturday after falling off a 20-foot cliff and into Lake Nacimiento. The individual fell into a remote area of the lake near Oak Shores Marina. [Tribune]

Shortly before 4 p.m., a 911 caller reported the accident.

Monterey County park rangers arrived in boats to rescue the victim. A boat transported the injured person to a landing zone for a CHP helicopter, which then airlifted the victim to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Vehicles were unable to get close to the victim’s location, according to Cal Fire. The entire rescue took about an hour.

The victim’s current condition is not being released at this time.

