Rural Atascadero home damaged in late afternoon fire

April 6, 2020

A fire damaged a house on Morro Road in rural Atascadero on Sunday, in an area without an available fire hydrant.

A caller reported the blaze about 5:20 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered flames shooting out from under a deck and spreading to the exterior of the home, according to the Atascadero Fire Department.

Because there were no fire hydrants in the area, it took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Seven fire engines and two command vehicles participated in the response to the fire. Cal Fire provided assistance to Atascadero firefighters.

The blaze caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the property. Another $5,000 worth of belongings were lost, while $650,000 worth of property value was preserved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

