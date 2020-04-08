San Luis Obispo man accused of raping a teenager

April 8, 2020

A 55-year-old San Luis Obispo man is accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter last week.

On the evening of April 2, the victim told police that her mother’s boyfriend, Martin Gonzalez-Flores, sexually assaulted her. Officers arrived at the scene and detained Gonzalez-Flores, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Investigators interviewed both the victim and the suspect, after which officers arrested Gonzalez-Flores and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of criminal threats, committing a lewd act upon a child, forced oral copulation of a minor, sexual intercourse with a minor and sexual penetration by a a foreign object.

Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation on Monday, during which the victim disclosed additional information about other crimes, according to police. Investigators are not releasing further information about the case at this time because of the sensitivity of the investigation.

Gonzalez-Flores currently remains in jail with his bail set at $1 million. His bail was initially set at $100,000, but it was raised after the follow-up investigation on Monday.

