SLO County hit with a surge in new coronavirus cases, 14 in one day

April 24, 2020

San Luis Obispo County saw its biggest jump on Friday of confirmed coronavirus cases, following an increase in testing from private labs.

After averaging about two new cases a day, on Wednesday the county had eight confirmed cases, seven on Thursday and 14 on Friday. Currently, there are only three coronavirus patients in the hospital, a large decline from April 1 when 10 people were hospitalized.

At the same time, private labs have increased testing, and lowered illness requirements.

Of the 163 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, 119 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are three people in the hospital — with one in intensive care, and 40 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 47

Atascadero 28

Arroyo Grande — 19

Nipomo — 15

San Luis Obispo — 14

Templeton — 8

San Miguel — 7

Pismo Beach — 7

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 12

In California, there have been 40,812 positive cases and 1,594 deaths.

Currently, more than 912,838 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 51,607 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 2,813,538 cases with 196,412 dead.

