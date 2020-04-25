Three inmates and one staffer at California Men’s Colony infected with coronavirus

A third inmate at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo County tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Medical personnel have tested 22 CMC inmates for the virus. Of those, 16 tests were negative and three are pending.

On April 11, a CMC inmate who had recently fell ill was the first to test positive for the coronavirus. Since then, a total of three inmates and one staffer have tested positive for the virus.

At the state’s 35 prisons, 166 inmates have confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one has died. In addition, more than 100 staffers have also contracted the virus.

On Friday, SLO County reported 14 new positive cases of the virus for a total of 163 confirmed cases. During the past three days, SLO County has seen an increase in the number of new cases. It is not known if the uptick in cases is related to increased testing or a break in social distancing during the Easter holiday.

