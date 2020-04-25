Front Page  »  

Is San Luis Obispo County willing to kill us?

April 25, 2020

Jerry Bunin

OPINION by JERRY BUNIN

No matter how hard I try, I can’t stop being extremely angry that local government is trying to assign some economic value to my life.

My life is priceless. So is yours. Government shouldn’t be willing to kill me. Yet it is now the official position of local government that public health is no longer the top priority in fighting COVID-19. It is now being balanced with reopening the economy.

Official documents regularly admit that that position will cause more people to get infected and die.

When you voted, did you agree to give local officials the power of life and death over you, your family, friends, co-workers and everyone else? I didn’t and won’t.

It is stupid, dangerous and completely wrong for San Luis Obispo County officials to be working so hard to jeopardize our lives in order to restart the local economy prematurely. Of course, it is wildly premature – no vaccine, woefully inadequate testing, continuing shortage of medical equipment and thousands of people dying every day.

Mary Shaffer and I have tried to buy face masks for a month. Our orders never get filled or mailed to us. We wear bandanas as if something I used to sneeze into is my chief line of defense against a global killer. How dumb is that?

Here is my plan. Every government official who approves reopening the economy in the next few months should be required to volunteer that their entire family and everyone who works for them will serve as guinea pigs to see if their plan works. If they get sick, too bad! Whose fault is that?

I am going to read the county plan when it is released, allegedly early next week. However, my efforts will be useless. It will only make me angrier. No elected official cares. They already made a decision.

County supervisors and mayors have already asked Governor Newsom to allow them to ease restrictions before the plan is finished or approved or publicly released so we could comment on it. In other words, my opinion and yours and regardless what is in the plan, a decision has already been made.

That is offensive – bad decision-making, bad government, idiotic and grounds to recall them.

Every poll you see shows that 70 to 80 percent of the public opposes loosening the restrictions. An AP poll released today reported that 95 percent of Democrats and 78 percent of Republicans believe the restrictions in place are about right or don’t go far enough.

Who do our elected officials represent? How do they know what the majority of us want?

Everyone one who goes out while restrictions are still in place is seeing dozens of people who are not wearing face masks, are not following social distancing guidelines, and are so selfish that they have willfully chosen to kill people.

I am also going a keep a list of every local business that opens when it should not, and I will never go to that store ever again. If if doesn’t value my life, I don’t value that business.

PS: I don’t respond to Trump supporters or people who think objective news reporting or polls they don’t like are fake.

Jerry Bunin is a long-time Oceano resident, former journalist and also the former goverment affairs director for the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast.


IronHub

Well, here goes. Bunin, you’re right. Violent_Felon, a bold but correct stance. Looks like lots of Fake Docs out there. With little knowledge and a GFY attitude, most commenters here have never faced anything like this particular pandemic, yet they pontificate. My suggestion to them: shut the f**k up, and we’ll talk in five or six months. Good health.


04/25/2020 3:54 pm
Travis from SLO

Comical that you do not understand you can stay home self isolated and not visit businesses you don’t like until you die..of natural causes at home.


04/25/2020 3:23 pm
Jorge Estrada

Sorry Jerry, our government already affords economics over health and there are easy ways to avoid the risk. Don’t drink liquor or smoke anything would be one example and if you want more go down the list of foods that would definitely turn you into the obesity problem of many Americans. A personal choice of health over economics has always been the case.


04/25/2020 2:33 pm
Violent_Felon

Seems like most people here wouldn’t have had a problem with Typhoid Mary going back to work. Freedom and whatnot.


04/25/2020 2:20 pm
Slosum

You know Jerry…. if we could save just one life……….. from joblessness, homelessness, despair, fear, anger, anxiety, alcoholism, drug addiction, domestic abuse, heart attack, stroke, suicide. Seems like more than a few of those apply to you my friend. You’re barking up the wrong tree. Think before you speak. And care for your emotional health, as well that which you fear.


04/25/2020 2:02 pm
slomike

Thanks for speaking up, correctly I might add. This local officials bunch presume to speak for all. Not by a long shot.


04/25/2020 1:41 pm
CHnemo

Where do we send the tissues?


04/25/2020 1:34 pm
pi-on

You can shelter in place for as long as you like. Others may take a different view of events and thus consider different actions.


“I don’t respond to Trump supporters or people who think objective news reporting or polls they don’t like are fake.”


Yes, they definitely are the bogeyman. Be afraid, very afraid.


04/25/2020 1:23 pm
hotgrandma

You are now what we call an adult. Do what you need to do to feel safe but don’t inflict your anger on the rest of society. You are perfectly capable of making decisions about how you will live and let others decide how they will live. Do something useful instead of playing poor me.


04/25/2020 1:16 pm
Violent_Felon

“But when I get sick, you better gosh darn have a bed in the ICU open for me that medicare will pay for!”


Vote Up-11Vote Down 
