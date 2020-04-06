Truck drives off cliff on Highway 1 near Ragged Point

At least one person died after a truck drove off a cliff in Monterey County Sunday morning. [KSBY]

Shortly before 10 a.m., the truck crashed near Gorda in southern Monterey County, about 20 miles northeast of Ragged Point. The red truck plunged 100 to 125 feet down a cliff south of Gorda, according to the CHP.

It is unclear why the truck drove off the cliff and whether there was more than one person in the vehicle.

CHP officials said on Sunday the recovery of the truck would likely take several hours.

An investigation is ongoing.

