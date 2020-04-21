Wanted man leads officer on chase in Paso Robles

A wanted Salinas man led CHP officers on both a high-speed chase and a foot pursuit in Paso Robles on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a CHP officer observed a silver 2003 Cadillac heading eastbound at a high rate of speed on Highway 46 near Geneseo Road. The officer made a U-turn, after which the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Alejandro Arias Lopez, began fleeing at a speed of more than 100 mph, according to the CHP.

Shortly after the chase ensued, Arias Lopez hit the brakes, and his vehicle spun out of control. But, Arias Lopez managed to continue heading eastbound, weaving in and out of traffic and passing vehicles on the right shoulder of the highway.



The suspect eventually attempted to turn onto the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp, but lost control of his vehicle and spun.

Arias Lopez’s vehicle came to a rest on Highway 46 under the Highway 101 overpass.

The suspect then fled by foot toward the McDonald’s on Black Oak Drive. He left behind two women in the vehicle.

At about 4:20 p.m., officers located Arias Lopez near the Adelaide Inn on Ysabel Street and took him into custody. Investigators determined Arias Lopez was driving without a license and had two outstanding warrants in Monterey County, as well as a protective order against him for the protection of one of the female passengers who was in his vehicle.

Officers booked Arias Lopez into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony evading while driving recklessly, violating a protective order and illegally operating a vehicle, in lieu of $15,000 bail.

