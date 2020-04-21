San Luis Obispo County allows some businesses to reopen

April 20, 2020

San Luis Obispo County is now allowing several types of businesses to reopen, including pet grooming, construction, recreational fishing, and elective surgery centers. In addition, the county planning department will resume processing permit applications.

The community has successfully flattened the coronavirus curve, and lessened the number of people hospitalized with the virus. In addition, the county has opened an alternative care facility at Cal Poly, in case the county has an influx of new cases.

“Our community can be proud that we have flattened the curve together,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “We are now working together to develop a phased reopening plan.”

Over the next week, county officials are working on a plan for a phased reopening of more businesses, which will require the state to relax its shelter at home order.

The first phase could include retail stores, beauty shops and some restaurants. It is expected that businesses and government agencies permitted to reopen will be required to follow strict safety guidelines.

It is highly unlikely mass gatherings will be permitted until after a vaccine is approved.

On Monday, the SLO County Health Department reported no new cases of the virus.

Of the 132 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, 111 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are two people hospitalized — with one in intensive care, and 18 recuperating at home.

In California, there have been 33,686 positive cases and 1,223 deaths.

Currently, more than 792,759 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 42,514 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 2,480,731 cases with 170,424 dead.

