When will SLO County relax shelter-at-home rules?

April 19, 2020

San Luis Obispo County officials extended the shelter-at-home order to May 16, while explaining that the rules could be relaxed earlier if the state permits. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom has provided a list of benchmarks, but no timeline for a phased reopening.

There is hope that local governments can start relaxing rules in early May. The exact timeline, however, is dependent on factors such as the number of hospitalizations and tests available.

Until there is a vaccine, it is likely some rules will be relaxed while others will remain in place. It is possible more retailers and restaurants will be permitted to open, while required to follow strict social distancing rules. Large gatherings, such as concerts and sporting events, will be slower to return.

On Saturday, the SLO County Health Department reported four new cases of the virus.

Of the 131 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, 110 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are three people hospitalized — with two in intensive care units, and 17 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 32

Atascadero 23

Arroyo Grande — 18

San Luis Obispo — 15

Nipomo — 12

Templeton — 7

Morro Bay — 6

Pismo Beach — 5

Other county cases — 13

In California, there have been 30,831 positive cases and 1,148 deaths.

Currently, more than 755,162 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 40,109 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 2,387,502 cases with 164,194 dead.

