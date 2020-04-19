Front Page  »  

When will SLO County relax shelter-at-home rules?

April 19, 2020

Photo by Joey Blackburn

San Luis Obispo County officials extended the shelter-at-home order to May 16, while explaining that the rules could be relaxed earlier if the state permits. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom has provided a list of benchmarks, but no timeline for a phased reopening.

There is hope that local governments can start relaxing rules in early May. The exact timeline, however, is dependent on factors such as the number of hospitalizations and tests available.

Until there is a vaccine, it is likely some rules will be relaxed while others will remain in place. It is possible more retailers and restaurants will be permitted to open, while required to follow strict social distancing rules. Large gatherings, such as concerts and sporting events, will be slower to return.

On Saturday, the SLO County Health Department reported four new cases of the virus.

Of the 131 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, 110 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are three people hospitalized — with two in intensive care units, and 17 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

  • Paso Robles — 32
  • Atascadero 23
  • Arroyo Grande — 18
  • San Luis Obispo — 15
  • Nipomo — 12
  • Templeton — 7
  • Morro Bay — 6
  • Pismo Beach — 5
  • Other county cases — 13

In California, there have been 30,831 positive cases and 1,148 deaths.

Currently, more than 755,162 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 40,109 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 2,387,502 cases with 164,194 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with the Cal Coast News Top Stories Newsletter.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
aye-caramba

I’ve noticed that THOSE in power and most vocal advocates of continuing the quarantine have JOBS and are employed . If the loudest voice consisted of the so-called “non essential” worker , you would have a different narrative . I’m for being smarter now , let up some , isolate those who can be harmed and let’s try to reopen . And for those of you who are employed by govt, or currently have work PLEASE be understanding. This week, the statistics are going to show a different disease than we thought . We need to unwind the fear and try to smartly reopen .


Vote Up4Vote Down 
04/19/2020 4:21 pm
copperhead

Has a single government employee lost his/her job?


Vote Up6Vote Down 
04/19/2020 12:43 pm
RalphKane

Likely not, and they are the loudest voices online to extended the lockdown indefinitely. They’re too stupid to know that their goose is cooked without tax revenues from the private sector. Don’t be surprised to see some businesses move to free(er) states when this subsides if they are still standing.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
04/19/2020 3:41 pm
r0y

“In California, there have been 230,831 positive cases and 1,148 deaths.”


In California, there are approximately 39,937,489 people (not counting illegals). Not to be crass, but 231K out of 39.9M is roughly 0.00578 or 0.5% HALF of a single percent of the entire state…


And the ridiculous Governor either wants or is being advised to extend the destruction of the economy? What is most frightening for me is the people who will be shown that this was a fraud and power-grab, yet STILL say things like “better safe than sorry!” or some other nonsense.


We can live carefully, some of us will continue to get sick; most wont. You don’t burn your house down because there might be termites.


Vote Up13Vote Down 
04/19/2020 12:14 pm
Violent_Felon

Those numbers are low because of the stay at home orders. Take those away–or if we had a time machine and never implemented them in the first place–those numbers go up. Just because the numbers are low now is no evidence that the corona virus some sort of fraud or a hoax.


I find the economic arguments for opening everything back up quite interesting. I mean sure, there are gradations in how we can go about it, but it would be utterly foolish to go so far as to allow mass gatherings to reoccur. I think this whole situation also reveals a lot about our society in general. Like ancient Rome, the economy must expand or die, and it doesn’t matter if that expansion consists of consumerist nonsense like sports stadiums, wineries, restaurants, or other “service” sector business that utterly fail under stay at home orders. Those vanity industries still keep the debt-financed economy ball rolling by creating more demand for more traditional manufacturing and construction industries. From a personal survival perspective, there should seem like no reason why we *need* to reopen sports stadiums or restaurants, and it should follow that if those things are not needed for personal survival, why risk opening them? Well now we know why. But while those people with financial investment in keeping things going demand the economy to reopen so they don’t lose their investments, at the end of the day they still depend on foolish people to now go to the bars and to the sports stadiums and whatnot. And when those wise enough to know that this virus has not run its course yet stay away–and when those businesses still continue to suffer–the financially invested persons will continue to scream about how people are over reacting and to go back to patronizing their establishments… for the economy. Because at the end of the day, the people are expendable and are necessary sacrifices upon the altar of the economy.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
04/19/2020 2:50 pm
RalphKane

Don’t make any plans for the Fair, Vina Robles, or Avila Blues Fest…they ain’t gonna happen.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
04/19/2020 11:51 am
﻿