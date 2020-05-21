Alleged drug dealer charged with Atascadero teen’s murder

May 20, 2020

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office charged a Paso Robles man with murder on Thursday, after a teen he sold three pills to overdosed and died.

Earlier this year, 22-year-old Timothy Clark Wolfe sold a 19-year-old from Atascadero three pills that appeared to be 30 milligram Percocet tablets. However, the pills instead contained fentanyl.

On March 9, the Atascadero teen took one pill, overdosed and died.

Prosecutors contend Wolfe knew or should have known “the pills contained fentanyl and were extremely dangerous to human life.”

“We will not tolerate the criminal distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and other hard drugs because too many young people have been dying across our country and here in our community,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Individuals who knowingly sell these deadly pills in our community will be aggressively prosecuted and when the facts support it, they will be charged with murder.”

Atascadero police booked Wolfe into the SLO County Jail on May 20 on charges of murder, and transporting and selling narcotics, in lieu of $1 million bail.

