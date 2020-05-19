Front Page  »  

Argument leads to shooting in Avila Beach

May 19, 2020

A man allegedly shot an acquaintance multiple times at an Avila Beach home Monday evening, and then led law enforcement on a chase from San Luis Obispo to Morro Bay, where he was eventually arrested.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of San Luis Bay Drive. Witnesses told deputies a fight had broken out between the two men.

John Salazar, 53, of Los Osos then pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The victim fled the scene and transported himself to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Salazar also fled the scene in a vehicle.

CHP officers then located Salazar’s vehicle in San Luis Obispo and a pursuit began. The chase ended at the intersection of Highway 1 and Yerba Buena Street in Morro Bay, where Salazar’s car collided with another vehicle.

Salazar’s car rolled over and came to a rest on its passenger side. Salazar freed himself from his vehicle, and was taken onto custody.

Deputies booked Salazar in San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. Salazar remains in custody with his bail set at $500,000.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
ctakier

All things considered, I’m surprised that it wasn’t a cite and release the way things have been lately..


05/19/2020 11:17 am
Francesca Bolognini

Another situation where I feel compelled to ask “Why is bail being offered here?”. The offense was violent and the guy is an obvious flight risk. Why would having the money to get out be a fair or even appropriate thing? The bail system makes absolutely no sense in a system that purports to grant equality under the Law. In this case, I feel it is clearly being inappropriately applied.


05/19/2020 10:19 am
1965buick

100% agree, bail system makes no sense.


05/19/2020 1:03 pm
slomark

Seems to me like people are starting to lose it in this Covid era.


05/19/2020 9:06 am
﻿