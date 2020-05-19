Argument leads to shooting in Avila Beach
May 19, 2020
A man allegedly shot an acquaintance multiple times at an Avila Beach home Monday evening, and then led law enforcement on a chase from San Luis Obispo to Morro Bay, where he was eventually arrested.
Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of San Luis Bay Drive. Witnesses told deputies a fight had broken out between the two men.
John Salazar, 53, of Los Osos then pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The victim fled the scene and transported himself to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Salazar also fled the scene in a vehicle.
CHP officers then located Salazar’s vehicle in San Luis Obispo and a pursuit began. The chase ended at the intersection of Highway 1 and Yerba Buena Street in Morro Bay, where Salazar’s car collided with another vehicle.
Salazar’s car rolled over and came to a rest on its passenger side. Salazar freed himself from his vehicle, and was taken onto custody.
Deputies booked Salazar in San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. Salazar remains in custody with his bail set at $500,000.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
