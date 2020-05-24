Atascadero firefighters rescue three cats from house fire

Atascadero firefighters saved three cats that were trapped in a burning home on Saturday afternoon.

At 12:39 p.m., a caller reported a home at 7140 Valle Avenue was on fire, and that one person was possibly inside the house. The resident, however, was able to escape to the front yard uninjured, but without her cats.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring from the roof line of the two story home. They were able to rescue three cats, that they placed oxygen masks on and cooled down. The cats were then transported to a local veterinary clinic.

Fire crews contained the blaze to the first floor within about 18 minutes.

Investigators believe the fire started in the living room. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Atascadero fire officials say the blaze destroyed about $60,000 of property, while approximately $550,000 of property was saved.

