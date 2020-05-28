Deputies investigating suspicious death in Nipomo
May 27, 2020
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Nipomo on Wednesday.
At about 2:30 p.m., deputies responding to a 911 call at a home on the 100 block of Tefft Street found the body of a deceased woman. Deputies determined the death was suspicious.
Deputies are not releasing the identity of the deceased woman pending the notification of her next of kin.
The investigation is continuing. No further information is available at this time.
