Morro Bay man killed in crash identified
May 27, 2020
The motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 1 in Cambria has been identified as Klayton Kidd, 75, of Morro Bay, according to the CHP.
Shortly after 3 p.m. on May 15, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee turned onto the shoulder of Highway 1 near Ardath Drive in Cambria to make a U-turn, and then pulled into the path of Kidd. The motorcyclist died at the scene.
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the fatal crash.
Officers did not arrest the driver of the Jeep.
