Gov. Newsom lifts ban on beauty and barber shops

May 26, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that barber and beauty shops can reopen with restrictions in the counties that have asked to move further in reopening, which includes San Luis Obispo County.

The shops that decide to reopen, will need to practice social distancing, provide personal protective equipment, and require workers to wear masks. Of California’s 58 counties, 47 are in line to begin allowing haircuts.

“We’re making progress. We’re moving forward,” Newsom said.

Newsom also announced plans to release guidelines regarding reopening summer camps, child care facilities and schools on Wednesday.

