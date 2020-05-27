Paso Robles remains the hot spot for SLO County coronavirus cases

May 27, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County continues to slowly tick upwards, propelled primarily by new infections in the northwest area of Paso Robles. During the past 24 days, there have been 67 newly confirmed cases, with 44 of those in Paso Robles.

On Monday, the number of people who died from coronavirus in California fell to levels not seen since March. Statewide, 19 people died of the virus on Memorial Day.

During the past four days, there have been 12 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in SLO County: nine in Paso Robles, one in San Miguel, one in San Luis Obispo and one in Nipomo.

Of the 263 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 234 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are three people in the hospital — two in intensive care, and 25 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 110

Atascadero — 38

Arroyo Grande — 22

Nipomo — 19

San Luis Obispo — 18

CMC — 11

Pismo Beach — 9

San Miguel — 9

Templeton — 8

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 13

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 99,358 positive cases and 3,852 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,723,428 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 100,495 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 5,653,551 cases with 350,435 dead.

