Paso Robles leads SLO County in new coronavirus cases

May 11, 2020

During the past two days, 12 people in San Luis Obispo County have tested positive for the coronavirus: nine in Paso Robles, two in Pismo Beach and one in Nipomo. During the past month, the majority of people with new coronavirus cases live in Paso Robles.

Throughout the county, medical personnel have tested 4,982 people for the virus.

Of the 226 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 172 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are four people in the hospital — with two in intensive care, and 49 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 86

Atascadero — 34

Arroyo Grande — 19

San Luis Obispo — 17

Nipomo — 17

CMC — 11

Pismo Beach — 9

San Miguel — 8

Templeton — 7

Morro Bay — 7

Other county cases — 12

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 69,203 positive cases and 2,778 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 1,385,834 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 81,795 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 4,254,778 cases with 280,171 dead.

