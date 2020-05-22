Santa Maria man shoots robbery victim in the chest

May 22, 2020

Santa Maria police are searching for a robber who allegedly shot a male victim in the chest Friday morning.

At about 6 a.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 1700 block of N. Broadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The victim survived with undisclosed injuries.

KSBY reports the shooting happened amid a robbery outside an apartment complex.

When officers arrived, the victim was conscious. The victim told officers the suspect demanded money and valuables.

Police Lt. Russ Mengel described the shooting as “brazen and unusual” since it occurred close to the roadway of a busy street.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.

Loading...