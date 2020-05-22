Woman refuses to wear mask in San Luis Obispo store, video

May 22, 2020

A video uploaded to Tik Tok shows a woman refusing to wear a mask inside a San Luis Obispo grocery store and confronting an employee over the requirement.

A woman at the Smart & Final located at 1321 Johnson Avenue refused to wear a mask. She is holding a camera and filming the Smart & Final employee.

In the video, the woman says she has a medical condition. The employee responds by saying the woman needs a note saying she cannot wear a mask inside the store.

“It’s America, right?” the woman says at one point.

“I’m telling you to get out. You’re a loser. Get out,” the employee says. He then threatens to call the police.

The woman responds by saying, “Call the police please. I’ll be here.”

Two more videos uploaded to Tik Tok show the confrontation continuing both inside and outside the Smart & Final.

