Sheriff releases identification of woman found dead in Nipomo

May 29, 2020

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman found dead in a Nipomo home on Wednesday as 68-year-old Debra Glenn.

At about 2:30 p.m., deputies responding to a 911 call at a home on the 100 block of Tefft Street found the body of a deceased woman. Investigators determined the death was suspicious.

Deputies plan to continue investigating this incident as a suspicious death pending the results of an autopsy and toxicology report.

The sheriff’s department is not releasing any further information at this time.

