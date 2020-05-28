The 2020 Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles canceled

May 28, 2020

Because of coronavirus restrictions, the 2020 California Mid-State Fair, scheduled to take place July 22 through Aug. 2, has been canceled.

The 16th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors based their decision on the current restrictions from state and local leaders regarding mass gatherings. After thorough discussion, the board voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Fair.

“The well-being and health of our community is our top priority, said Board President David Baldwin. “Putting on a safe and fun fair has always been our goal, and we had remained hopeful that the 2020 Fair could indeed happen. However, the current restrictions have made that impossible.”

In order to assist junior livestock exhibitors, the board is planning a “virtual” auction near the the end of July or the beginning of August. In addition, the board is planning some type of show, possibly virtual, for 4-H and FFA members, depending on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening timeline.

“We will miss this year’s Fair tremendously, but we are now turning our focus to making sure our 4-H, FFA and Industrial Arts exhibitors are taken care of,” Baldwin said.

In addition, the board is planning a display and auction for their industrial arts exhibitors.

For those wanting refunds for hospitality, entertainment or admission tickets, the California Mid-State Fair website explains how to request a refund.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair is set to run July 21 – Aug. 1.

